Review of Napier City Council representation underway

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 14:45

Every six years we need to review Napier City Council’s make-up and we want to know your answers to this question, and much more.

Should we have ward councillors, at large councillors or a mix of both? Currently Napier’s residents are represented by 12 councillors in a mixed system, comprising six at large councillors elected by the entire city, and six ward councillors, elected by residents in four wards.

As part of our engagement on this issue we are running an online survey over the next few weeks to find out what you think. Council staff will also be out and about at a series of fun pop-up soap box events, which are also opportunities to complete the survey on the spot.

Once the survey has closed, the results will be presented to Council and will help inform the development of an option to go through a formal consultation process early next year.

Following consultation, Council will decide what, if any changes will be made to Napier’s system of representation. The Local Government Commission will then confirm the decision for the next election, in 2019.