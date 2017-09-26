Fonterra CEO's $8.31m pay year 'outrageous' - NZ First

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 09:27

New Zealand First says the huge $8.31 million pay year for Fonterra’s Theo Spierings is exactly why New Zealand needs ‘say-on-pay’ laws.

"Is this corporate New Zealand? Fat cat payouts for doing their day job," says the Rt Hon Winston Peters, Leader of New Zealand First.

"Here’s a boss who is paid $2.46 million but who forwent a $1.83 million bonus during one of Fonterra’s worst ever payout years. Now, during what is an average season, he has not only won that bonus back but secured a $3.85 million cherry on top with another $170,000 for superannuation.

"Shareholders need to be reminded that their payout of $6.52 per kilogram of milksolids this season, is well under what they got in real terms for the final two seasons before Mr Spierings came onto the management scene.

"And then there is his investment in China’s Beingmate.

"Fonterra shareholders have seen the value of that stake almost halve over the past two and a half years - in excess of NZ$300 million. The shares Mr Spierings purchased at CNY18.00 are now trading at just CNY9.90 and sinking.

"This kind of fat cat payout is why shareholders need to be given a say on pay. Shareholders need to be given the power to hold the directors and bosses to account," Mr Peters said.