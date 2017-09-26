So what happens now the General Election has been held?

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 10:07

When will Parliament open again?

The General Election was held on 23 September 2017, so you might wonder what happens next.

Before the 52nd Parliament can be formally opened, there are some important constitutional and practical things that need to happen.

The period after the election, while the government is being formed, is known as the "caretaker period."

Under New Zealand’s proportional representation (MMP) electoral system, it is likely that two or more parties will negotiate coalition or support agreements so that a government can be formed, either as a majority or minority government. This can take a bit of time, but Parliament must meet on or before 23 November (two months after the election).

Once the dates for the Opening of Parliament are set, you will be able to find more information on the Parliament website and on our Facebook site.

New Zealand has one of the longest continuously-operating parliaments in the world. So when the Governor-General dissolved Parliament before the General Election, she also included a date for Parliament to meet again. The summoning of the new Parliament links to the dissolution of the previous Parliament as a token of the Crown’s intent to preserve the continuity of Parliament in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s 52nd Parliament will be formally opened with two ceremonies - the Commission Opening of Parliament followed by the State Opening the next day. This will be the first time elected members meet together as a Parliament.

What is the caretaker period?

There must always be a Government, but during the period when the government is being formed, it’s in a "caretaker" mode. This means that, by convention, the Government that held office before the election will generally hold off on making significant decisions, new policy, or decisions with long-term implications. The exception to this is when there is an emergency or crisis.

Here’s how it works:

After the election on 23 September, the Prime Minister indicated that the Government that held office before the election, will operate in accordance with this caretaker convention. This continues until the political situation is resolved and a new Government has been sworn in.

Current Ministers continue with their existing responsibilities after the election, until new Ministerial appointments are made or their responsibilities are reassigned. Ministers who are not returned as MPs may continue in office as caretaker Ministers for a period, but must leave office no later than 28 days after polling day (that is, by 21 October 2017).

There are two main scenarios for caretaker government.

The normal business of government, and the day to day administration of departments and other agencies in the State sector continues as usual.

Decisions taken and specific policy determined before the start of the caretaker period may usually be implemented.

Decisions on significant issues, new policy or changes to existing policy, and issues with long-term implications should be deferred if possible. If deferral is not possible, short-term solutions should be sought. If this is not feasible, decisions should be made after consultation with other parties.

The Government continues in caretaker mode until Ministers are formally appointed. The outgoing government should undertake no new policy initiatives, and should act on the advice of the incoming government on any significant constitutional, economic or other issue that cannot be delayed until the new government formally takes office - even if the outgoing government disagrees with the course of action proposed.

-By law this is the date by which Parliament must meet irrespective of whether a Government has been formed.