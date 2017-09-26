Hutt South gets four MPs, Wainuiomata backs Labour

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 13:25

Hutt South voters are the winners at this year’s General Election, with four local MPs due to represent them in Parliament.

On election night figures National’s Chris Bishop won the seat of Hutt South and Labour maintained its support in Wainuiomata by a large margin. Ginny Andersen and Trevor Mallard will both enter Parliament as list MPs.

Labour’s Meka Whaitiri also increased her margin on the night, winning the MÄori seat of Ikaroa-RÄwhiti which includes Hutt South.

‘I’d like to thank all the people in Hutt South for voting for me and Labour,’ says Andersen. ‘There’s lots of work to do and I’m keen to roll my sleeves up and get stuff done.’

‘I’m so happy that Wainuiomata’s heart has stayed red,’ says Andersen. ‘I’ll continue to back the people of Wainuiomata, just like they’ve backed me.’

Andersen topped election returns in six of the seven booths in Wainuiomata, and lost the seventh booth by 14 votes. ‘With 6000 special votes still to be counted, Labour’s final position could be even better,’ says Andersen. ‘Watch this space.’

Andersen campaigned strongly on local issues, pushing for better, more affordable housing, more effective ways of dealing with mental health, and creating 21st century learning environments for our kids.