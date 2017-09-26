Jacinda Ardern media opportunity

|
[ login or create an account ]
Leader of the Opposition
MP for Mt Albert
MEDIA ADVISORY
26 September 2017
Media opportunity Wednesday 27 September
Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern will tomorrow visit He Huarahi Tamariki, a school for teenage parents, based in Linden, Wellington. She has been invited by the school to update students and teachers on the election and the process from here.
He Huarahi Tamariki provides education opportunities for students who have been unable to complete their formal education through pregnancy or the birth of a child.
What: Visit to He Huarahi Tamariki
When: 11am, Wednesday, 27 September
Where: He Huarahi Tamariki, 9 Matai St, Linden
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.