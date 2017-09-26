Jacinda Ardern media opportunity

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 16:40

Leader of the Opposition

MP for Mt Albert

MEDIA ADVISORY

26 September 2017

Media opportunity Wednesday 27 September

Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern will tomorrow visit He Huarahi Tamariki, a school for teenage parents, based in Linden, Wellington. She has been invited by the school to update students and teachers on the election and the process from here.

He Huarahi Tamariki provides education opportunities for students who have been unable to complete their formal education through pregnancy or the birth of a child.

What: Visit to He Huarahi Tamariki

When: 11am, Wednesday, 27 September

Where: He Huarahi Tamariki, 9 Matai St, Linden