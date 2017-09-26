Education can be the election winner - NZPF

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 16:11

'We may not know the shape of the next Government yet,' said Whetu Cormick, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF), 'but we are very hopeful that education will be a winner,' he said.

As the NZ First party takes centre stage in the coalition negotiations, educators across the country are buoyed by the fact that NZ First's education policies are well aligned with the sector's own thinking.

'We welcome NZ First into the mix,' said Cormick, 'because all of their education policies are based on the philosophy of maintaining a high quality public education system.'

'NZ First believes in equity funding and would abolish mandatory national standards and the relentless obsession with data collection. They strongly support schools being equipped to serve special needs students adequately and have a very strong focus on a broad, rich curriculum,' he said

'In this way, we can give our young people ample opportunity to develop problem solving and critical thinking skills and learn to inquire and collaborate, research and form solutions, thereby preparing themselves for the world ahead of them,' he said.

'NZ First's policies would go a long way to restoring trust in our system and give the profession the confidence they need to lead our young people towards a successful future,' he said.