Newshub's world of make believe - NZ First

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 18:38

Whatever Patrick Gower and the Newshub producers are on, they should get off it," says New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Their TV news broadcasts the last two nights have been fiction, and grossly misleading. I will not be explaining what parts are fictional. Some of it is barefaced lies.

"This news broadcaster is claiming sources that don’t exist, and is merely toying with viewers and presenting make believe instead of facts. It’s the very worst form of journalism and Newshub is not the only one doing it - sad to say.

"None of it will have any bearing on New Zealand First in the coming talks around the establishment of the next government," says Mr Peters.