NZEI education conference puts spotlight on coalition talks

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 09:07

As the parties work to negotiate a coalition deal, educators and politicians from around the country will be descending on Rotorua to discuss how to put public education and the needs of children centre stage in the next government.

Primary and ECE teachers, principals, support staff, Local MPs and MPs with an education focus will be attending NZEI Te Riu Roa’s Annual Conference, which will be held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre from 1-4 October.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said the timing of the conference was ideal, as it enabled educators to highlight the importance of having policies that would put the best interests of children at the heart of any coalition deal.

"We’re really optimistic of major progress on the funding and quality of education in the next Government," she said.

"New Zealand First is likely to have a significant influence on the shape of any future Government. It has campaigned strongly on many policies that NZEI members also want progress on, and we're fully expecting NZ First to take these policies to the bargaining table."

Media are welcome to attend most parts of the conference, including key speeches from NZEI President Lynda Stuart; PPTA President Jack Boyle; author of Disobedient Teaching, Welby Ings; the Federal President of the Australian Education Union, Correna Haythorpe, and more.

What: NZEI Te Riu Roa Annual Conference

Where: Rotorua Energy Events Centre

When: 1pm Sunday October 1 to 10.30am Wednesday October 4