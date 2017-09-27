Golightly investigation needs to be taken seriously - Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 09:32

Responding to the report of a Police complaint having been laid on behalf of Election Services against former Whangarei District Councillor Jayne Golightly, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers Union, said:

"Police have a history of sweeping electoral law offences under the rug and using discretion not to prosecute. That erodes public confidence in the electoral process."

"Our democracy is based on taking people at their word. If Ms Golightly has knowingly made a false declaration about her citizenship, she should face the consequences of the law."

"At an absolute minimum Ms Golightly should pay the cost of the by-election she caused, back to the Council. She can, but hasn't, and still wants to re-stand for the Council seat. It's disgraceful."