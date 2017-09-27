Recommitment to budget responsibility welcome - Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 09:58

The Taxpayers' Union is welcoming Jacinda Ardern's recommitment to the Labour Party's budget responsibility rules announced pre-election, vowing that they would still apply to any deal to form a government with New Zealand First.

"This is a very responsible approach from Labour," said Jordan Willams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers Union.

"Before the election, we noted with concern that Labour had not left any room in its fiscal plan for post-election negotiations."

"This now means that a deal done with Mr Peters will need to be 'fiscally neutral' against Labour's policy manifesto. Effectively this prevents a bidding war, which would prove extremely costly for taxpayers."

The Union is also encouraging both National and Labour to require New Zealand First to pay back taxpayers the $158,000 the party illegally spent in 2005.

"Winston Peters and his Party never paid the money back," said Mr Williams. "The honourable thing would be to require that money be paid back as part of any coalition deal."