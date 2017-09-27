Parties urged to 'show leadership in moving port'

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 14:32

Auckland iwi NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei is urging both the National and Labour parties to show leadership in post-election negotiations by supporting New Zealand First’s policy to move the Auckland port off the Waitemata Harbour and return the waterfront to Aucklanders.

"We want to help the Council begin a conversation with Aucklanders about how this land, the crown jewel of TÄmaki Makaurau, can be used for the people of the city to play, work and live, rather than continue to be cut off by containers and used cars," NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei spokesman Ngarimu Blair said.

"NgÄti Whatua has a deep cultural and historical connection with the Auckland harbours, which is why we recognise the special relationship all Aucklanders have with their waterfronts.

"Aucklanders want their waterfronts back," Blair said. "The port operation on the Waitemata is heavily subsidised by the Council to squat on New Zealand’s best waterfront land, and is holding back important economic development opportunities for Northland.

"The mood for change in the recent elections has given both major parties and their new leaders a mandate to break from old thinking and embrace a new vision for our biggest city. We urge them to seize this moment and agree to move the port to Northland.

"There are many possibilities to discuss," Mr Blair said. "The first priority will need to be a world-class passenger terminal and authentic cultural experiences for cruise ships and an America’s Cup base instead of the current used-car lot. Once the container stacks are out of the way, the options are limitless. This is a conversation Aucklanders need to start now."