Nominations open for Southern Ward Councillor

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 09:14

Nominations opened today for candidates to stand for the Wellington City Council in the Southern Ward.

A by-election will be held to fill the seat vacated by Councillor Paul Eagle who was elected MP for Rongotai last weekend in the general election.

Completed nomination documents must be received by the Electoral Officer no later than 12 noon on Thursday 26 October 2017.

The Southern Ward covers a large area in Wellington including the following suburbs, Berhampore, Brooklyn, Island Bay, Kingston, Mornington, Newtown, Owhiro Bay, Southgate and Vogeltown.

Residents of the Southern Ward will then be encouraged to cast their votes for their preferred Ward councillor from 30 November and will have until 12 noon, 22 December 2017.

Monday 26 October 2017 is also the final day for people to enrol, if they want to ensure they receive their voting papers by post. If you’re not enrolled by 5pm that day, you’ll have to contact the Electoral Officer to obtain special voting papers when voting begins. If you want to check you’re on the preliminary roll of electors, visit your local library or the Council offices on Wakefield Street before 5pm, 26 October 2017.

For more information about this by-election, to download a nomination form and for electoral roll locations, visit wellington.govt.nz/elections