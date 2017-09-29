Environment Canterbury chairman David Bedford retires

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 15:05

Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith has today paid tribute to the service given by David Bedford as a commissioner, appointed councillor and chair of Environment Canterbury during the past seven years.

"Mr Bedford, who was appointed an ECan commissioner in 2010 in recognition of his strong commercial and governance experience, has resigned due to ill health. He and fellow commissioners have done an outstanding job in turning ECan from being one the worst performers in local government to one of the best," Dr Smith says.

"I particularly acknowledge Mr Bedford’s work as ECan chair for the past year, during which time he has successfully transitioned the governance of the council to the mixed model of elected and appointed councillors in preparation for full election in 2019.

"Mr Bedford has played a pivotal role in advancing significant air quality improvements, assisting with regional transport issues and in implementing tighter water quality and allocation plans across the region.

"Canterbury is indebted to him for his years of service to ECan at a difficult time, involving major organisational changes and the challenges of the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes. I know the people of North Canterbury have been particularly appreciative of his work and his willingness to listen, and his work on the zone committees in Hurunui and Kaikoura.

"I have today thanked Mr Bedford for his service, on behalf of the Government. I also met today with chief executive and acting chairman Steve Lowndes. The intention is for ECan to continue with the acting chair until a new Government is formed and a decision made on Mr Bedford’s replacement."