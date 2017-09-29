On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 16:10

This weekend on The Nation...

A week after the election and the country is waiting on Winston Peters to find out who will be in the next government. Lisa Owen speaks to two people who have been closely involved in past coalition negotiations with Winston Peters, former NZ First and National MP Tau Henare and former United Future leader Peter Dunne. Another former NZ First MP Richard Prosser, who has just left Parliament, also joins us to talk about which way Winston is likely to go.

Then we speak to three of the 32 new MPs. Chris Penk from National, Kiri Allan from Labour and Chloe Swarbrick of the Greens join Lisa to talk about why they wanted the job and what they hope to achieve.

And Caitlin McGee reports from Timor Leste, in association with the Asia New Zealand Foundation. It's been 15 years since it won independence from Indonesia and progress has been made. So why are there now fears the new nation may be on the brink of bankruptcy?

To discuss all this we're joined by our panel: Jane Clifton from The Listener, PR consultant Marg Joiner and former Green MP David Clendon.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.