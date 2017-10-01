Greens fail to understand MMP says former PM

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 11:42

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger, who has first-hand experience of negotiating with Winston Peters, appeared on TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme this morning.

He successfully formed a coalition government with New Zealand First under the first MMP election in 1996 and described the leader as "tough" to negotiate with. "Policy will be hugely important, but clearly, there has to be some chemistry, some synergies between the parties who are doing the negotiations."

Mr Bolger also isn’t ruling out the possibility of a blue/green coalition. "From my perspective, a party like the Greens who campaigned they want to influence the country’s environmental approach on a whole range of issues and some issues of poverty - then why not talk to both sides? Why presume that you only can talk to one side? I think they fail to understand MMP if they do that."

Asked for his prediction on what Winston Peters will do, Mr Bolger says, "Winston said he won’t discuss anything until after the 7th of October and have a decision on the 12th of October - that suggests, in fact, he is not looking for a coalition, moving into a coalition but in fact is looking at sitting on the crossbenches and having influence from that position."