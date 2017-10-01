Aucklanders prepare to blockade Weapons Expo

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 18:03

This Monday 2nd October, Aucklanders will gather to train for civil disobedience in the build up to blockade the weapons expo. This year the annual weapons expo is being held in Wellington, but Aucklanders aren’t taking a break, masses are preparing to travel to Wellington to participate. Tonight people have gathered to practice non-violent tactics for blocking weapons delegates from accessing the venue. These include run throughs with pretend police and delegates.

Auckland Peace Action spokesperson, Virginia Lambert said "We do simulations to give our participants an idea of what to expect on the day and to have them ready."

"We prep participants so they can remain calm in a stressful environment and uphold our principles of nonviolence. It’s an accurate representation of the police brutality blockaders experience and the abuse and aggression from delegates."

"We empower our blockaders to know their rights and provide them with tools for direct action."

"Civil disobedience has a history a bringing about meaningful change. Think of the civil rights movement, the suffragettes, and all the brave people who put their bodies on the line to effect change for the collective good. We join them in history by using our bodies to prevent weapons dealers from making their profit. We do this for the victims of war both abroad and here at home."

"Politicians won’t make change unless we push for it, and we are pushing with all our collective strength. We want to see Aotearoa work for peace, not prepare for war."