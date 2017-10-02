'Calls to New Zealand First are responded to'

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 10:11

Media reports that calls from other political parties to New Zealand First and Winston Peters are not being responded to, are again simply false.

First, the staff of New Zealand First have been, and are, in contact with staff from other political parties.

Second, Mr English left a voice message on Mr Peters phone last evening, suggesting the two talk this week.

As one would expect, Mr Peters has already responded to Mr English by phone.

Third, preliminary talks will proceed this week when arrangements suitable to both parties are concluded.

New Zealand First expects the same will occur if and when other parties make contact.