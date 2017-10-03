Prime Minister offers condolences to U.S

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 11:34

Prime Minister Bill English has offered his condolences to the people of the United States in the wake of the mass shooting which took place in Las Vegas overnight.

"The thoughts of New Zealanders are with the victims and their families affected by this senseless tragedy.

"Our thoughts are also with the first responders and the emergency services for their selflessness and heroism in carrying out their duties in the wake of such horror.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee has also written to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Governor of Nevada Brian Sandoval to convey New Zealand’s condolences," Mr English says.

The New Zealand Consulate-General in Los Angeles is in contact with the local authorities and there is no indication at this stage that any New Zealanders have been caught up in the incident.

New Zealanders in Las Vegas are advised to follow any instructions issued by the local authorities, register their details on www.safetravel.govt.nz and let their family in New Zealand know they’re okay.