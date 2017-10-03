By-election for Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 12:39

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward residents will elect a new Far North District Councillor early next year to replace Willow-Jean Prime, who has resigned from Council to become a list MP.

Ms Prime confirmed her resignation on Thursday 28 September. She was elected as a Labour Party list MP at the 23 September General Election.

Her resignation triggers a by-election in the Far North’s most populous ward. Nominations for her position open on Friday 24 November and close at noon Friday 22 December 2017.

Ballot papers will be delivered to the more than 19,000 registered Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward electors from Friday 26 January 2018, and the postal vote will close at noon on Saturday 17 February 2018.

Mayor John Carter wished Ms Prime well in her move to Parliament. "She has been a wonderful servant for our people in the Far North as a Councillor and has contributed significantly to the work of Council since her election in 2013. I’m sure she will continue to represent the interests of all Northlanders from Wellington and we all wish her well."

Under the Local Electoral Act, where a resignation is received between 28 September and 20 November, a by-election cannot be held any earlier than 17 February the following year.