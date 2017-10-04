Joyce Robertson will be missed - NZ First

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 10:38

New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters said he will miss his friend and party stalwart Joyce Robertson immensely.

"Joyce was with us from the beginning when we founded New Zealand First in 1993.

"She worked tirelessly, mentored many new party workers and was a great thinker.

"We were truly blessed to have someone as exceptional as Joyce in the party - and at 92 she was still working on the election campaign.

"We will truly miss her," Mr Peters said.

Joyce passed away on 28th September. Her funeral is in Tauranga this afternoon.