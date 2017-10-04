Secondary principals call for immedicate pay rise for teachers

|
[ login or create an account ]
John Russel, principal of Naenae school and member of the Secondary Principals’ Council has made a surprise amendment at the PPTA conference that teachers receive an immediate 5 percent pay rise as interim measure to relieve teacher shortages.
Russel, a principal for 29 years said "This is the price we are paying for letting teachers’ pay equity drop against the average wage. In a recent survey 80 percent of principals said they were having to compromise on appointments because teacher shortages are so dire."
"In my 29 years as a principal I have seen the tide coming in and going out. I can tell you that the tide is moving further and further out."
"Now is the time to inject some energy and reality into this situation," he said "This is a fundamental first step towards dealing to this crisis. We need to get on with the job."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.