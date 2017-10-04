Secondary principals call for immedicate pay rise for teachers

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 13:45

John Russel, principal of Naenae school and member of the Secondary Principals’ Council has made a surprise amendment at the PPTA conference that teachers receive an immediate 5 percent pay rise as interim measure to relieve teacher shortages.

Russel, a principal for 29 years said "This is the price we are paying for letting teachers’ pay equity drop against the average wage. In a recent survey 80 percent of principals said they were having to compromise on appointments because teacher shortages are so dire."

"In my 29 years as a principal I have seen the tide coming in and going out. I can tell you that the tide is moving further and further out."

"Now is the time to inject some energy and reality into this situation," he said "This is a fundamental first step towards dealing to this crisis. We need to get on with the job."