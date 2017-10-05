Labour Party extends condolences to whanau of Lewis Moeau

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 14:48

"The Labour Party wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the whÄnau of Lewis (Sonny) Moeau who passed this morning after a short battle with illness, says the MP for Ikaroa RÄwhiti Meka Whaitiri.

"Lewis or 'Parps' as he affectionately known, has worked tirelessly for MÄoridom over many years and his close connection to the Labour Party began through his work alongside former Ikaroa RÄwhiti MP Parekura Horomia in his time as Minister of MÄori Affairs as well as travelling extensively both here and abroad with former Prime Minister and Labour leader Helen Clark.

"Ikaroa RÄwhiti's Meka Whaitiri is a niece of Lewis and says he will be sorely missed.

"Uncle Lewis epitomised the word ‘servant’ whether it was royalty, prime ministers, the Dalai Lama or kapa. Uncle had an unequivocal gift of guiding and generosity of sharing his enormous kete of knowledge. E Te PÄpÄ, moe mai i runga e ngÄ ringringa o tÄtou atua.

"The details of Mr Moeau's tangi are still being finalised and will be released by the whÄnau later today, " says Meka Whaitiri.