Labour Party extends condolences to whanau of Lewis Moeau

|
[ login or create an account ]
"The Labour Party wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the whÄnau of Lewis (Sonny) Moeau who passed this morning after a short battle with illness, says the MP for Ikaroa RÄwhiti Meka Whaitiri.
"Lewis or 'Parps' as he affectionately known, has worked tirelessly for MÄoridom over many years and his close connection to the Labour Party began through his work alongside former Ikaroa RÄwhiti MP Parekura Horomia in his time as Minister of MÄori Affairs as well as travelling extensively both here and abroad with former Prime Minister and Labour leader Helen Clark.
"Ikaroa RÄwhiti's Meka Whaitiri is a niece of Lewis and says he will be sorely missed.
"Uncle Lewis epitomised the word ‘servant’ whether it was royalty, prime ministers, the Dalai Lama or kapa. Uncle had an unequivocal gift of guiding and generosity of sharing his enormous kete of knowledge. E Te PÄpÄ, moe mai i runga e ngÄ ringringa o tÄtou atua.
"The details of Mr Moeau's tangi are still being finalised and will be released by the whÄnau later today, " says Meka Whaitiri.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.