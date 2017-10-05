Honouring a distinguished servant of the people

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 21:02

E te rangatira e rere ai ngÄ mihi pÄmaemae mÅu mai i ngÄ tÅpito o te motu; heke ai te hupe, maringi ai ngÄ roimata, kinikini, haehae, auÄ taukuri e.

Minister for MÄori Development Te Ururoa Flavell says Aotearoa has lost a tohunga and dedicated servant of the people with the passing of kaumÄtua Lewis Moeau, QSO.

"This special koroua from Te Tai RÄwhiti looked after the world’s Kings, Queens, Presidents and Prime Ministers when they came to our shores.

"But first and foremost he was a man of his people, TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa, Rongowhakaata, NgÄi TÄmanuhiri, Te Aitanga Ä MÄhaki and NgÄti Rongomaiwahine.

Lewis Moeau was a distinguished public servant with a career spanning more than 60 years. Starting at the Department of MÄori Affairs and serving Te Puni KÅkiri (as it is now known) for more than 25 years.

From 2009, he was kaumÄtua for the New Zealand Governor-General and Pou Whakahaere (Cultural Advisor) to the New Zealand Prime Minister.

During the 2000s Mr Moeau was Chief Negotiator through the Rongowhakaata Treaty settlement process, and then Chair of the Rongowhakaata Post Settlement Governance entity.

"Lewis’s diplomacy, sensitivity, clarity and humour were a critical part of getting through that time. Never once did he falter," says Mr Flavell.

As one of the last tohunga o te reo (language masters) of his region, Mr Moeau encouraged and shared his expertise among his own people and more widely throughout the public service for decades.

"Despite his diverse and comprehensive contribution and career, today our thoughts are with those he loved the most; his children, his siblings and his mokopuna.

"In one week Rongowhakaata has gone from the high of launching their iwi exhibition at our national museum; to the depths of grief as one of their most precious taonga is lost to their iwi, and to New Zealand.

"Lewis Moeau was a gentleman of a bygone era, a kaumÄtua of immense mana and a treasure we are grateful to have known."

Lewis Moeau is being returned to his people at Manutuke today and will lie at Pahou Marae. Arrangements for his funeral are still being finalised.