How drinking law reforms shaped New Zealand society

But back in December 1917, a law was passed that required pubs to close by 6pm - meaning workers had just an hour’s worth of drinking at the end of the working day. This resulted in a mad rush to drink as much alcohol as possible in this short period, leading to unruly behaviour and unpleasant drinking conditions.

This was only meant to be a temporary measure during the war, but it was made permanent the following year. For the next 50 years, the "six o’clock swill" was an entrenched part of life in New Zealand. Pubs jam-packed with men drinking copious amounts after work became a familiar scene.

At a national referendum in 1949, voters opted to keep the six o’clock closing time. However, by the 1960s, there was a tangible mood for change in the air.

In the 1966 General Election campaign, both National and Labour were in favour of holding a referendum to measure public opinion about the six o’clock closing time. The hospitality and tourism industries, along with sports clubs and other organisations, grew a national movement that eventually led to another referendum in September 1967.

The result of this second referendum? Nearly 64 per cent of voters called for closing time to be extended to 10pm. Almost exactly 50 years ago today (9 October 1967), the six o’clock closing time came to an end.

Although now a distant memory, the democratic processes behind this change to our liquor laws serve as a reminder of the power of the public voice. New Zealanders’ interaction with Parliament is a key feature of how our country works, with the ability to shape our way of life for generations to come.

