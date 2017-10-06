Further NZDF flight to carry relief supplies to Vanuatu

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 09:48

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee today announced a further New Zealand Defence Force C-130 flight to Vanuatu to deliver relief supplies for communities evacuated from Ambae.

"The Vanuatu Government has completed the precautionary evacuation of Ambae and more than 10,000 people are now in temporary accommodation on other islands," Mr Brownlee says.

"New Zealand is committed to helping the Government of Vanuatu meet the needs of those who have been evacuated and we are working closely with the local authorities and international partners to coordinate our response.

"A second C-130 flight will depart for Vanuatu today carrying $100,000 of relief supplies, such as mother-and-infant kits, hygiene kits, and chemical toilets.

"This will bring our total contribution to $670,000 and builds on the technical assistance and supplies we have already provided.

"We will continue to work with the Government of Vanuatu over the coming days to determine how we can assist further," Mr Brownlee says.