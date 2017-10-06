On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 15:57

New Zealand First has started negotiations with National and Labour to decide who will form the next government, and they'll ramp up next week So while our politicians delay and the country waits....how is the business community feeling and how long until the lack of certainty starts to bite? Lisa Owen is joined by Kim Campbell from the Employers and Manufacturers Union, Bill Rosenberg from the Council of Trade Unions and Abbie Reynolds from the Sustainable Business Council.

This week gun control was thrown into the spotlight after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which claimed 58 lives, the worst in American modern history. Lisa talks to former Australian Deputy PM Tim Fischer who worked to ban guns in Australia after the Port Arthur massacre of 1996, about what the US should be doing now.

And Caitlin McGee reports from Timor Leste on one burgeoning industry that could save the country's fragile economy. She went to Dili with the assistance of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

To discuss this and the big stories of the week we're joined by our panel, Agribusiness New Zealand Chairman Conor English, former Cabinet Minister Laila Harre and the Spinoff's Simon Wilson.

