Special votes confirm mood for change - CTU

Saturday, 7 October, 2017 - 13:50

Working New Zealanders today welcomed the news that special votes in the General Election had reinforced the mandate for a change of Government.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said "It’s no surprise to me that the Labour Party and the Green Party have picked up an extra seat each from the people who cast special votes. Historically, the profile of special voters are those who work shifts, have additional study or family responsibilities, work multiple jobs, or have left New Zealand to pursue better employment opportunities. These people urgently need Government to change for the better."

"Young people in particular are seeking a future that provides a fair income throughout their working lives. They have lost patience with National’s assurances of liveable incomes at some magical point in the future, when the goal posts keep shifting. It’s clear that the majority of New Zealanders want a better deal now."

"We need real increases to incomes, wages that you can live on, equal pay for women, restoring the ability for working people to collectively bargain and happier workplaces. These can all be achieved right now with a change in leadership."

"We have the opportunity to create a country where everyone has a decent income and quality of life, from birth to retirement. This Labour Day, working people hope to celebrate a positive change with an incoming Government that values and supports them" he said.