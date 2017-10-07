Labour welcomes final results

Saturday, 7 October, 2017 - 14:09

Today’s final election count has strengthened the mandate for change, and for negotiations to continue in earnest, says Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern.

"We congratulate Angie Warren-Clark on becoming Labour’s 14th additional MP, which expands the Labour caucus to 46 MPs.

"Angie brings valuable experience to our team through her role helping the most vulnerable in her community as manager of Tauranga’s Women’s Refuge. She will also strengthen Labour’s presence in the Bay of Plenty.

"The final vote tally shows how this election galvanised people to enrol and vote with the highest turnout since 2005.

"Today’s result lifts Labour’s final vote to 37 per cent, and the left block of seats to 54. The majority of people voted for a change to the status quo.

"This reinforces the mandate for negotiations to form a stable, durable and progressive Labour-led government, a government I would be proud to lead.

"Over the coming days, Labour will focus all its efforts on completing negotiations," says Jacinda Ardern.