NZ First extends sympathies to former MP

New Zealand First extends its sympathy to former New Zealand First MP Ria Bond who has been hit with personal tragedy, says New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters.
"Ms Bond’s nephew was killed in a car crash on the Dipton Winton Highway travelling from his father’s funeral at about 9.40pm on Sunday evening.
"Her nephew’s partner also died in the crash while their baby and two-year-old toddler survived the crash.
"The driver of the other vehicle also tragically died," says Mr Peters.
