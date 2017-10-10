150 years of Maori representation in Parliament

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 10:11

Fair and equal representation is a key part of New Zealand’s democracy, and this was recognised very early on in our country’s history.

The passing of the Act in 1867 was radical in two ways. First, it granted all MÄori men over 21 years the ability to vote in the MÄori seats, at a time when voting rights were only given to men who owned, leased, or rented property. Secondly, the Act established four electorates (or seats in Parliament) specifically for MÄori: three in the North Island, and one in the South.

Before the Act was passed, all MÄori men who were over 21 and owned property could technically vote. However, because most land held by MÄori was owned communally, rather than individually, few MÄori voted. Not only were MÄori paying substantial taxes through their land ownership, they also weren’t being represented in Parliament.

It was therefore no surprise that during the 1850s and 1860s, few MÄori were interested in the ‘Pakeha Parliament’. They instead dealt directly with the governor (and the Queen), or like the Kingitanga, created their own political organisations.

Pakeha politicians argued that MÄori should be involved in mainstream politics, and the Act was an attempt to engage MÄori in Parliament. Along with assimilating MÄori into mainstream political life, there was an element of idealism and moral obligation in the creation and passing of the Act. There was also a sense of fulfilling the constitutional obligations of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Even though there was war between MÄori and European settlers at the time, bringing MÄori and Pakeha together was still seen as possible.

When it was first passed, the Act was only intended to be temporary, lasting only five years. The Act was extended in 1872, and then made permanent in 1876.

The MÄori seats were made permanent for several reasons:

Today, we have seven MÄori electorates.

The original quota of four seats increased to five at the first MMP election in 1996. For many years before that, MÄori members of Parliament had been arguing for more MÄori seats to reduce the size of their electorates.

Two more seats were added in 2002. More seats can be added if more MÄori choose to be on the MÄori roll, which is the same population-based system used for the general electorates.

Are the MÄori seats still an essential part of New Zealand’s democracy? The topic continues to be up for debate, with arguments on both sides.

One thing is clear though - as the MÄori Representation Act celebrates its 150th anniversary, it stands as one of the building blocks of New Zealand’s democratic history.