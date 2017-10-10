150 years of Maori representation in Parliament

|
Fair and equal representation is a key part of New Zealand’s democracy, and this was recognised very early on in our country’s history.
The passing of the Act in 1867 was radical in two ways. First, it granted all MÄori men over 21 years the ability to vote in the MÄori seats, at a time when voting rights were only given to men who owned, leased, or rented property. Secondly, the Act established four electorates (or seats in Parliament) specifically for MÄori: three in the North Island, and one in the South.
Before the Act was passed, all MÄori men who were over 21 and owned property could technically vote. However, because most land held by MÄori was owned communally, rather than individually, few MÄori voted. Not only were MÄori paying substantial taxes through their land ownership, they also weren’t being represented in Parliament.
It was therefore no surprise that during the 1850s and 1860s, few MÄori were interested in the ‘Pakeha Parliament’. They instead dealt directly with the governor (and the Queen), or like the Kingitanga, created their own political organisations.
Pakeha politicians argued that MÄori should be involved in mainstream politics, and the Act was an attempt to engage MÄori in Parliament. Along with assimilating MÄori into mainstream political life, there was an element of idealism and moral obligation in the creation and passing of the Act. There was also a sense of fulfilling the constitutional obligations of the Treaty of Waitangi.
Even though there was war between MÄori and European settlers at the time, bringing MÄori and Pakeha together was still seen as possible.
When it was first passed, the Act was only intended to be temporary, lasting only five years. The Act was extended in 1872, and then made permanent in 1876.
The MÄori seats were made permanent for several reasons:
Today, we have seven MÄori electorates.
The original quota of four seats increased to five at the first MMP election in 1996. For many years before that, MÄori members of Parliament had been arguing for more MÄori seats to reduce the size of their electorates.
Two more seats were added in 2002. More seats can be added if more MÄori choose to be on the MÄori roll, which is the same population-based system used for the general electorates.
Are the MÄori seats still an essential part of New Zealand’s democracy? The topic continues to be up for debate, with arguments on both sides.
One thing is clear though - as the MÄori Representation Act celebrates its 150th anniversary, it stands as one of the building blocks of New Zealand’s democratic history.
