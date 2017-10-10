New Zealand provides additional support for Vanuatu

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 16:30

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has today announced a further $700,000 of support to Vanuatu for communities impacted by the evacuation from Ambae.

"More than 10,000 people are in temporary accommodation following a precautionary evacuation from Ambae Island due to the volcanic activity," Mr Brownlee says.

"We are continuing to work with the Government of Vanuatu and other partners to support the response.

"New Zealand will provide up to $600,000 for New Zealand non-government organisations to work with partners in Vanuatu to provide on-the-ground assistance for communities impacted by the evacuation of Ambae Island.

"We will also make an additional $100,000 available to support the Government of Vanuatu’s response effort.

"This will bring our total contribution to $1,370,000 and builds on the technical assistance and supplies we have already provided," Mr Brownlee says.