NZ First call for report into Passchendaele commemorations

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 09:41

New Zealand First is calling for a report into how best New Zealand can commemorate the bloodiest and saddest day in the country’s military history, says New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"In just a few hours 843 men were killed at the battle of Passchendaele on October 12, 1917 and many of the 1860 wounded that day were grievously injured and did not recover.

"NZ History says Passchendaele has become a byword for the horrors of the Great War with the failed attack on Bellevue Spur on October 12 probably the greatest disaster in New Zealand’s history.

"For a small country of only one million people at the time the impact of this one day of war was immense.

"Anzac Day commemorates all wars and conflicts in which New Zealanders served with a special emphasis on the Gallipoli campaign.

"About seven thousand New Zealanders were killed or wounded at Gallipoli over a period of eight months. Future generations of New Zealanders should be aware of what happened at Passchendaele in a few hours on October 12, 1917," says Mr Peters.