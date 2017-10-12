Minister of Defence’s industry awards announced

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 10:42

The annual Minister of Defence Industry Awards of Excellence were presented at the Defence, Industry, National Security Forum in Wellington last night by Defence Minister Mark Mitchell.

"I congratulate the winners, and all the finalists, in the various categories," Mr Mitchell says.

"They are an outstanding group of companies who have all the skills and deliver the top-class service that is essential for the New Zealand Defence Force to carry out its day-to-day operations."

The winners are:

Provision of a service to Defence less than $15 million: Gilbert Sheet Metals

(Auckland)

Provision of a product to Defence less than $15 million: PPG Industries

Provision of a product or service to Defence in excess of $15 million: Systematic Software Engineering

Health and Safety Citation: South Pacific Industrial (Northland)

Special Award: Steve Bennett (Airbus New Zealand)

Special Award: Christine Baker (Bidfood)

The award citations are on the Ministry of Defence website:

https://defence.govt.nz/industry-working-with-defence/2017-awards-of-excellence-to-industry/

"These awards recognise industry’s role in supporting Defence throughout the year and the calibre of the winners, and everyone nominated, reflect the high standards of the whole sector," Mr Mitchell says.

The sector employs around 2,500 people, generates $125 million in wages, and $60 million in revenue, and delivers economic benefits throughout the country with hubs in main centres as well as in Whangarei, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Blenheim and Nelson, Mr Mitchell says.

Nominations for the awards covered some of the wide range of services that support Defence, including information technology, engineering and catering supplies.