NZ First values board members' privacy - Peters

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 12:12

New Zealand First values our board members’ privacy, says New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"They are not politicians but New Zealanders who believe in the party and wish to make a contribution to the decision-making process.

"They give up their valuable spare time to take part in board meetings and attend to other matters, and we are grateful for that.

"By putting their name forward to serve on the board they do not expect to have their privacy invaded and to become public figures. This privacy extends to all party members.

"New Zealand First values transparency but we also value an individual’s privacy especially when they volunteer their services," says Mr Peters.