Auckland Council resignations received from new MPs

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 12:16

Auckland Council Chief Executive Stephen Town has received resignations from Councillor Denise Lee and local board member Simeon Brown, following last month’s central government elections.

Ms Lee has resigned her position as ward councillor for Maungakiekie-TÄmaki to take up the position of Member of Parliament for Maungakiekie.

Ms Lee says she will take away good memories of friendships and hard work, and a feeling of aspiration for Auckland.

"It hasn’t always been easy as the pressures of public life are many and varied but achieving outcomes along the way certainly helps to offset a tough lifestyle.

"Hydro-modelling of the Manukau Harbour, the original Los Angeles Tripartite Summit, and Onehunga in the Transform category are but three examples of meaningful outcomes I had the pleasure of being involved in.

"I have enjoyed chairing hearings, local alcohol policy formation and more recently being part of the team that oversees Unitary Plan appeals," she says.

Mr Brown has resigned his position as a member of the Manurewa Local Board to take up the position of Member of Parliament for Pakuranga.

In his letter of resignation, Mr Brown said it has been a true privilege serving as a member of the Manurewa Local Board and serving the Manurewa community alongside his colleagues on the Local Board and from around Auckland Council.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from the Manurewa community and proud of what I have been able to achieve alongside my Local Board colleagues.

"I look forward to continuing to have a strong working relationship with Auckland Council over the coming years in my role as an MP representing an Auckland electorate," he said.

Both resignations are effective from 12 October 2017. By-elections will be held in early 2018. Nominations will open on Friday 24 November 2017 and close at noon on Friday 22 December 2017. Voting packs will be delivered from Friday 26 January 2018 and voting will close at noon on Saturday 17 February 2018.