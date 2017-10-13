On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 15:44

On the anniversary of the death of union leader Helen Kelly, Lisa Owen asks whether conditions for workers have improved. She speaks with Richard Wagstaff from the Council of Trade Unions, employment lawyer Hazel Armstrong and Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Jackie Blue.

Then Lisa speaks to BNZ chief executive Anthony Healy about what's needed to close the gap between rich and poor, and why he wants a capital gains tax.

Simon Shepherd reports on just how smart artificial intelligence has become, and whether we should be worried about robots taking our jobs.

We're joined by our panel to discuss the news of the week - former parliamentary researcher Chris Simpson, Stuff's political editor Tracy Watkins and political commentator Vernon Tava.

