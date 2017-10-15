Global financial market 'starting to smell a bit like 2007'

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 11:49

A stark warning came from ANZ Economist Sharon Zollner on TVNZ’s Q+A programme this morning.

"I think it’s fair to say that some things are starting to smell a bit like 2007 out there in global financial market land", she said.

Whilst she acknowledges there are "still plenty of tailwinds" to the so called ‘rock star economy’, she says, "a number of those tailwinds seem to be running out of puff."

Fuelling concern for the future of the New Zealand economy is the Auckland housing market.

"Our major vulnerability, I’d say, is Auckland house prices - how stretched they are. And also consumer debt, mostly mortgage debt, is now at a record high relative to income."