Iran not adhering to the 'spirit of the deal' - US Ambassador to NZ

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 11:31

President Trump’s man in Wellington, Scott Brown, admitted on TVNZ’s Q+A programme this morning that "Iran could do better."

This comes off the back of President Trump’s refusal to certify the latest findings of the Iran nuclear deal.

"I would not have voted to support that Iran deal. I thought it was a bad deal. I thought it left too many opportunities for Iran ultimately to develop some very serious nuclear weapons and use them and export terror around the world and the region like they’ve historically done," said Mr Brown.

This week many world leaders have declared that Iran is complying with the deal. But when challenged by our political editor Corin Dann for evidence of noncompliance by Iran Mr Brown had this to say "we have a difference of opinion, and I certainly respect those governments, but I think my president and a lot of members of Congress and a lot of citizens in the United States, including me, don’t feel that they’re adhering to the spirit of the deal and they can do better."

"And the fact that the president has sent it back to Congress is the appropriate mechanism, and so we’re following that procedure, and I think it’s a very positive step, and it’s good to trust but verify," he said.