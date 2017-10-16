Bennett heads to Fiji for climate talks ahead of Bonn

|
Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett will travel to Nadi today to join leaders and ministers at ministerial talks ahead of the 23rd Conference of the Parties - COP23 - in Bonn, Germany in November.
Mrs Bennett will be accompanied by Dr Megan Woods, Labour’s Spokesperson for Climate Change Issues.
"The talks lay important groundwork for the COP through a frank exchange of views amongst leaders on key political questions," Mrs Bennett said.
"The Nadi pre-COP is about building political consensus on how to operationalise the Paris Agreement and increase climate ambition. New Zealand is supporting Fiji’s Presidency of COP23 - it is a unique opportunity for the Pacific to demonstrate its contribution to tackling climate."
Mrs Bennett will deliver New Zealand’s opening statement on Tuesday.
