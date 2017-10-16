Auckland Ratpayers' Alliance reflects on Phil Goff's mayorship

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:07

Today marks one year since Phil Goff was elected to the mayoralty of the Auckland Super City. Jo Holmes, Spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance reflects on whether Mr Goff has delivered on his promises made to Aucklanders:

"This time last year, Phil Goff was elected Mayor of Auckland, alongside a majority of fiscally conservative Councillors. He promised that while in office, he would trim Council spending by 3-6%. Despite his words, it seems Mr Goff is still searching for these savings, delivering next to nothing in his first budget."

"A $42 million wage budget blowout has severely offset any savings made over the last year. This is due to the empire building culture of Council and its CCOs, where one in five Council staff earn triple figures, and 194 staff earn over $200,000."

"While Mr Goff came through on his promise to keep rates rises at 2.5% in his first budget, the accommodation sector became the new victims, with the passage of a targeted 'bed tax' in June."

"Mr Goff's constant complaints of a lack of funding in the media makes moderate rates hikes look no longer likely for future budgets. Perhaps if Mr Goff actually kept to his promise to cut Council spending, this would not be as much of an issue."

"Any claim that Mr Goff is delivering on his promises is exceedingly misguided."