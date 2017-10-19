Clutha District residents get chance to rate council

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 07:59

Clutha District residents will have the chance to rate Council’s performance during our annual resident satisfaction survey, which kicks off in the first week of November.

The 2017 telephone survey will be conducted by the company Research First and run for two-three weeks.

Council’s senior policy analyst Larissa Brown said residents will be able to give feedback about a wide range of council services, including roads, public toilets, libraries and more.

They will also have the chance to rate the overall performance of Clutha District Council, she added.

"I encourage people to take part as the results play a valuable role in allowing us to plan for the future and seeing where we need to do better."

In 2016, 84% of residents surveyed were satisfied with the overall performance of Council.

Council services that rated highly included sewage systems, the maintenance of sealed roads and Mt Cooee landfill.

Council facilities that rated highly included service/information centres, libraries, playgrounds and community centres/halls.

Roads and footpaths were identified as the facilities most residents felt improvements could be made to. Roads were a significant issue for rural residents and footpaths more of an issue for urban residents.

Both roads and footpaths have seen significant investment in recent times for Council including projects like footpath renewals and sealing the Nuggets Road. We’ll continue to invest in these areas and they will be part of the 2018 Long Term Plan consultation programme.

For the full 2016 results please see the Resident Survey page on Council’s website - http://www.cluthadc.govt.nz/publications/resident-surveys/Pages/default.aspx