Worrying report 'sparks need for Parliament to pass nw climate law'

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 12:50

Environmental organisation WWF-New Zealand calls Parliament to pass a new climate law, in response to today’s ‘Our Atmosphere and Climate 2017’ report that highlights how climate change is harming our country, environment, and people.

The report, released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Statistics New Zealand, confirms that New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions have increased by 24% since 1990 and are still increasing.

It identifies a range of climate change impacts: global temperatures have increased by over 1C; sea levels at New Zealand ports have risen by as much as 22cm; and our glaciers have shrunk by an estimated 25%.

In response, WWF-New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Livia Esterhazy said: "Business as usual just isn’t an option if we want a safe climate future where New Zealand’s people and communities can thrive in harmony with our country’s unique species and ecosystems. It’s 100% possible for New Zealand to be a world leader in renewable energy.

"But we need all political parties, whoever is in government, to support this crucial transition. The newly elected Parliament has an opportunity to pass a new climate law like the Zero Carbon Act - to create an expert, non-partisan Climate Commission, to set a science-based target of net zero emissions by 2050, and to give Aotearoa a plan to get there.

"In light of this worrying report, WWF-New Zealand urges whichever parties end up in government once coalition agreements are concluded to seek true bipartisan support for this new climate law."