Chamber welcomes the Labour-NZ First negotiation outcome

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 19:30

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes the outcome of the negotiations to form the new government, and congratulates Labour, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"Throughout the election campaign the Chamber has been an advocate on three key issues the business community would like addressed: a skills and talent pipeline that delivers for employers, building infrastructure to ensure resilience and growth, and ensuring the right platform for business by reducing red tape.

"These are vital issues for the Wellington regional and wider New Zealand economy.

"The incoming government must ensure that New Zealand remains open for business as a trading nation. It must remain committed to free trade, including the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement, and it must remain open to investment.

"Businesses are wary of the impact of anything that could tip the balance in their cost structure, such as changes in infrastructure costs, taxes on water, increases in power prices, obstruction of the flow of immigrants, or increases in labour costs and disruptions.

"While we have some reservations about the impact of Labour’s immigration, trade, and employment relations policies, we welcome the beginning of a conversation with the new government to ensure we get the outcomes that New Zealand needs. We trust that pragmatic dialogue will trump ideological rhetoric.

"We will watch over the coming days as the details of vital policies, ministerial positions and the final government arrangements are announced.

"There are also other local issues that the Chamber is keen to pursue, and we welcome commencement of a conversation on these. The Chamber will continue to advocate on our members’ behalf to ensure a strong platform for business to invest grow and employ.

"It is timely to acknowledge the outgoing National Government. They have done a great job over nine years, getting us through the Global Financial Crisis and the Canterbury earthquakes and delivering one of the strongest economies in the world."