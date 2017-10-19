New Zealand now threatened by madman on the loose - ACT

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 19:25

"With no hints on policy, and vague attacks on ‘capitalism’, New Zealanders now face a weak left-wing coalition beholden to a madman on the loose," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Winston Peters’ perverse marriage with Labour and the Greens threatens countless groups: taxpayers, Auckland infrastructure users, millennials, immigrants and the businesses relying on them, and more.

"If this coalition governs as it campaigned, then New Zealanders face a big-spending, tax-everything-that-moves, 1970s-protectionist, red-tape-loving Government.

"ACT’s role outside of government will be to condemn left-wing lunacy, but also to challenge National when it is drawn into the chaotic coalition’s politics of bribery and ad-hoc regulation.

"The silver lining for the centre right is that the three-ringed circus is likely to fall apart - perhaps even before its three years are up. The Greens and New Zealand First despise each other, and Winston Peters has caused chaos in every government he’s joined. New Zealanders may face an election sooner than they think.

"It’s clear now that it’s coalitions that win elections, the question is what coalition partner can be trusted to provide both stability and a moral conscience to the centre right. In this Parliamentary term, I’ll make the case that only ACT can fill this role."