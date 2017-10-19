Final arrangements to form a Labour-led Govt to be confirmed

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 19:29

Labour is pleased to have successfully concluded negotiations with New Zealand First as a critical step to forming a Labour-led progressive Government, says Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern.

"I thank the New Zealand First Party and Leader Winston Peters for agreeing in principle to a coalition arrangement with Labour.

"The negotiations have been courteous, constructive and robust. Throughout, we have focused on our shared values and the policies that can take New Zealand forward.

"We are both committed to forming a strong and durable government that can deal with the many challenges this country faces.

"The Green Party is now undertaking its internal approval process before we confirm final arrangements to form a Labour-led progressive Government. This too has been an excellent process, which I thank James Shaw and his team for.

"This is an exciting day. We aspire to be a government for all New Zealanders and one that will seize the opportunity to build a fairer, better New Zealand.

"We will work hard to ensure New Zealand is once again a world leader, a country we can all be proud of. We said we could do this, we will do this.

"I thank Bill English and acknowledge the service he has given to this country as Prime Minister, and for a hard fought campaign. We both share a commitment to making New Zealand a better place and Bill has left his mark," says Jacinda Ardern.