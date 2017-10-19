Greens join Government for change

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 23:02

The Green Party is pleased to support a Labour-led Government that will deliver on the Green Party’s goals, following agreement from the Party’s delegates this evening. The Green Party will support the Labour-led Government on confidence and supply.

"We campaigned with Labour to change the Government and that’s what we’ve delivered tonight," said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

"I am confident the agreement reached with Labour will deliver the most green change of any Government in New Zealand’s history.

"This is an historic moment for the Greens. We have spent nearly 30 years working towards being part of Government to deliver change for our people and our environment. It’s the first time the Green Party will hold Ministerial positions to deliver real change that benefits our country.

"We plan to make a positive contribution to a Government New Zealanders can be proud of. Our commitment to the country is to provide stable Government while delivering on our priority areas of climate change, water quality, and ensuring a social safety net that treats everyone with dignity.

"Our conservation estate, our oceans, and our native birds will be better protected. Our cities will move faster and their residents will be happier with cleaner transport options and better quality affordable housing.

"The Green Party shares many goals and values with Labour and NZ First. I look forward to working with Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister and with Winston Peters in a genuine MMP Government.

"We have changed the Government and now we will get on with the job of delivering the change New Zealanders voted for.

"The hard work starts now and the Green Party is rearing to go."