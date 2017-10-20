SSPA welcomes new government change of focus for NGO sector

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 08:09

Social Service Providers Aotearoa (SSPA) national manager Brenda Pilott has welcomed the incoming Labour - NZ First - Green government in which all parties have stated their commitment to improving how government works with community organisations.

SSPA and other community leadership organisations worked closely with the Labour Party on its community and voluntary sector policy and Brenda Pilott says she looks forward to its implementation.

"This is an important time for the NGO sector and especially for the community providers that work to support children and families. Demand for our services has surged, while funding has flat lined. The change of focus signalled by Labour and its partners is fundamental to the sustainability of the NGO social service sector and its continued focus on innovation and best practice in working with children, young people, families and communities," said Brenda Pilott.

"SSPA worked constructively with National where possible and looks forward to open and meaningful engagement with incoming ministers to deliver the results we and the government want for our families and communities," she said.

"We greatly appreciated the support of Labour, the Greens and NZ First in opposing the National government’s drive to demand community organisations collect intrusive personal data on people using their services. I'd like to see an early statement in Labour’s first 100 days ruling out any further moves to collect this personal data," said Brenda Pilott.

SSPA has listed its priorities as:

1. Government investment in provider capability

2. Fair government funding

3. A more stable environment for providers

4. A real partnership between providers and government.