AUSA challenges new Government to keep promises to students

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 08:10

Auckland University Students’ Association (AUSA) is challenging Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party to stick to their promises to transform the tertiary education system.

"After years of successive governments underfunding the tertiary sector and under supporting students, we are pleased to see a coalition government made up of parties that have recognised that new models of funding students and the tertiary sector are needed", says AUSA’s Education Vice-President Jessica Palairet.

"It is becoming more and more apparent that the current loan system is unreasonable and unsustainable, and it’s encouraging to see the Labour, New Zealand First and the Greens recognise that through their free tertiary education policies".

"However, while fees and debt are key issues facing students, the new government should also focus on alleviating student hardship day-to-day. Affording to live in Auckland is a more immediate and challenging issue for most students than their debt: the work doesn’t stop at student fees".

"We look forward to the new Labour Government and opportunity it presents for progressive, student-centred tertiary policy".