Federated Farmers ready to engage new coalition government

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 07:56

Federated Farmers says it is ready to engage and work with the new coalition government.

New Zealand First has chosen to go into partnership with Labour and the Greens for the next three years and the Federation believes there is room of opportunism for its’ members, wider primary sector, and all New Zealanders.

"We congratulate new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the coalition partners on finding a consensus to lead the country," says Katie Milne, Federated Farmers National President.

"Federated Farmers is looking forward to getting around the table and talking about the issues which affect our members and farmers. The primary sector is the backbone of the New Zealand economy so we anticipate the new government will be mindful of that when formulating policy."

Katie says it was time to cast aside the division which fuelled the election campaign and remember that the country’s future prosperity and economic health depended on all New Zealanders sharing a common ground.

"Whether you’re a townie or cockie when it comes down to it, we all have the same hopes and aspirations for our families and communities. Let’s give the new government a chance and let’s hope they can make decisions based on unity and mutual trust."

The Federation was willing to share its industry influence, expertise and insight with the new government and is encouraging members and farmers to look ahead with a positive outlook.

"There’s undoubtedly challenges ahead for those tasked with governing the country. One thing the new government can be sure of is; Federated Farmers is ready to play its part as a primary sector leader and voice of New Zealand farming," says Katie.