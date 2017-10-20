Taxpayers' Union congratulates new government

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 10:40

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union congratulates Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern, and the Labour, New Zealand First and Green Parties on the formation of a new government.

The Union’s Chairman, John Bishop, said, "While we will need the formal coalition agreement and other information to see what the change will mean for New Zealand, the indications are that it will be major. All three parties have big spending plans, which if aggregated together, would be damaging to the economy".

"The Union will be working just as hard to hold to account those who spend our tax money, and fight for lower taxes, less waste and more transparency," he said.